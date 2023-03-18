HamberMenu
Social welfare hostel students from Andhra Pradesh meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as part of study tour

March 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare hostel students with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Social Welfare hostel students with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

As part of a five-day study tour from March 14 to 19, a total of 14 residential hostel students of the Department of Social Welfare, Visakhapatnam, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament in Delhi, according to the Department Joint Director D.V. Ramana Murthy.

The department selected students from seven hostels, including seven girls.

“Our students met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on March 16. The Prime Minister enquired whether they were aware of the Jan Dhan Yojana scheme among others. The Prime Minister advised our students to practise yoga every day. The PM also suggested them to read biographies of great people like Swami Vivekananda. The PM gifted some books and stationery to the children,” Mr. Ramana Murthy told The Hindu.

The trip was sponsored by Indian Bank. Students were taken to Parliament, Kartavya Path, India Gate, Birla Planetarium and the National Museum.

Mr. Ramana Murthy said that a total of 44 students from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Kadapa districts from the State were taken on the study tour.

