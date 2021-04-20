Social media personality arrested on charge of raping minor

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Disha police station) Prem Kajal addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 April 2021 20:31 IST

A car and a phone was seized from Bhargav, say police

Social media personality Chippada Bhargav alias ‘Fun Bucket Bhargav’ was arrested by the Disha police on the charges of allegedly raping a minor girl that resulted in her pregnancy.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Disha police station) Ch. Prem Kajal said that the accused is well-known in the social media for his various viral videos and uploads. On April 16, Pendurthi police received a complaint stating that Bhargav, a native of Vizianagaram and resident of Hyderabad, had allegedly raped a minor girl.

According to the complainant, Bhargav saw the girl in social media and allegedly approached her promising more offers in the media platforms.

He also allegedly proposed to the girl. Despite being rejected by her, Bhargav allegedly got acquainted with her under the pretext of making viral videos.

“He allegedly threatened the girl that he had videos and pictures of her while she was changing her dress. The accused then had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in Vizag and Hyderabad,” the ACP said.

Following the complaint, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha entrusted the case to Disha police station. After taking up investigation, a special team of police had gone to Hyderabad and arrested Bhargav. He was brought to Visakhapatnam and produced before the magistrate on April 19. The accused was sent in judicial remand till May 3, the ACP added.

The police seized a car and phone from Bhargav.

Ms. Prem Kajal also said that the charge-sheet will be filed within seven days and police would make efforts for speedy prosecution.