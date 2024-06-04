Social media flooded with hilarious memes, heated discussions

As the NDA is heading to make clean sweep in the A.P. Assembly polls, the social media was flooded with hilarious memes, posts and interesting discussions on the counting day on Tuesday.

There was a sense of eager anticipation among the public over the results for the past two days, with some denizens opining that the excitement was stronger than that for the T20 World Cup.

A number of polls were organised by a few social media pages to see the mood of Andhra Pradesh. There were heated debates among many social media users while discussing the transparency of the exit polls.

Ever since the counting started, hashtags on JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Mangalagiri, Pithapuram, ‘Pithapuram MLA gari thaluka’ (Belong to Pithapuram MLA) have gone trending.

Some YSRCP fans discussed the reasons for the party’s loss and felt that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would come back stronger.

Pawan Kalyan the game-changer

It was a day for Pawan Kalyan fans, who took to social media in droves to express their happiness and celebrate his victory as MLA from Pithapuram. They said they had been waiting for the moment for the past 10 years and felt that Mr. Kalyan’s hardwork, patience and determination over the past few years yielded results.

A number of celebrities from the film fraternity, too, wished Mr. Kalyan on his success.

The fans felt that Mr. Kalyan was the game changer in A.P. elections. Mr. Kalyan meeting Mr. Chandrababu Naidu at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and announcing his decision to form an alliance with the TDP and contest in the 2024 elections was a ‘game changing’ moment in the history of A.P. That was the time when the TDP was at all time low with its chief in jail. Mr. Pawan’s announcement gave the cadre a huge morale boost, some users opined.