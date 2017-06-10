Social media being used for wrong reasons

Technology helps in cracking crime but at the same time it also helps in evading enforcement. The City Task Force (CTF) of late has been experiencing an uphill task in curbing flesh trade in the city.

The flesh trade operators has changed with the time and they no longer operate from brothel houses, but have gone online. Today, the operators run the show over mobile phones and social media, said CTF Assistant Commissioner of Police I. Chittibabu.

Phones can be tracked, but it is difficult to track the social media, added the ACP. Today, most of the contact points are social media, which are fictitious and the transaction takes place online.. The entire deal is struck online. And this is making our investigation a bit difficult. Even the destination or address is communication through the online way, said Mr. Chittibabu.

Pan India

The online format of business has enabled the operators to function pan-India. “Call girls or victims are brought from various places such a Kolkata, Mumbai, Ranchi and Delhi, as the network has spread across states. In the recent raids many of the victims whom we rescued were from Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh and even Jammu Kashmir. This shows the reach of the organisers,” said Mr. Chittibabu.

According to CTF officials, with the city becoming a much sough after tourist hub, the organisers find it safe to do business.

“The network is so well spread that the organisers from this city have touch with their counterparts in other cities and the victims are exchanged. Many come into the city as tourists, transact business for a few days and move away. With all these developments, tracking them is becoming difficult, as most of them have gone mobile,” said Mr. Chittibabu.

Apart from the flesh trade going hi-tech, social media is also being used to lure innocent girls into the trade. According to CTF officials about three victims in the recent past have confessed that they were lured into the trade under the garb of friendship or job offers.

“Conducting raids have become difficult, and we have to depend on authentic information,” said the ACP.

Sumit Bhattacharjee