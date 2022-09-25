Social media abuse, fake loan apps top cybercrime list in Visakhapatnam, says Police Commissioner

‘Since COVID-19, there was an increase in cyber crimes by 300% across the globe, including India, and 95% of cyber security breaches was due to human error’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 25, 2022 18:00 IST

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth has said that abuse over email and social media and being conned by fake loan apps lead the cyber crime cases in the city followed by one time password (OTP) frauds, job frauds, online link and KYC frauds, email and social media hacking.

Mr. Srikanth was delivering a talk during a session on cybercrime, organised by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other trade bodies, on Saturday evening.

In his address, Mr. Srikanth said that Andhra Pradesh was in the seventh position in the country in the number of cybercrimes, while Visakhapatnam stands first among other cities in the State in those crimes.

Mr. Srikanth said that a hacking attack occurs across the globe once in every 39 seconds. Of these, 43% of the attacks target small businesses, he said, adding that since COVID-19 there was an increase in cybercrimes by 300% across the globe, including India, and 95% of cyber security breaches was due to human error. He also spoke about the awareness campaigns being organised by the city police on cyber crimes.

VCCI president R. Satish briefed about the activities of the chamber, secretary Rolland Williams and others were present.

