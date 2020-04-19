Social distancing goes for a toss at meat, fish stalls in Vizag

Social distancing norms at meat shops and fish stalls went for a toss in the city on Sunday, as people thronged these shops, without even wearing masks.

Fish markets and temporary stalls at many places including MVP Colony, Arilova, Gajuwaka, Yendada, Peda Gantyada, Pendurthi, Adarsh Nagar, Madhurwada and a few other areas witnessed a mad rush.

At many stalls, people were seen jostling with each other, without maintaining the minimum distance and negotiating prices of the sea food with fishermen. Similarly, several chicken and mutton shops were yet to mark the circles for their customers to implement the social distancing norms.

‘Officials should act’

Expressing concern over the issue, a few citizens from Gajuwaka, 104 area reported the issue by posting pictures on social media platforms.

“Despite such a crisis, not many were seen wearing masks while coming to buy sea foods. The officials should ensure all markets and temporary stalls should have circles,” said N. Raja Rao from MVP Colony.