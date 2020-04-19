Visakhapatnam

Social distancing goes for a toss at meat, fish stalls in Vizag

People thronging the fish market in Jalaripeta area of Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

People thronging the fish market in Jalaripeta area of Visakhapatnam on Sunday.  

Concerned citizens highlight the issue on social media

Social distancing norms at meat shops and fish stalls went for a toss in the city on Sunday, as people thronged these shops, without even wearing masks.

Fish markets and temporary stalls at many places including MVP Colony, Arilova, Gajuwaka, Yendada, Peda Gantyada, Pendurthi, Adarsh Nagar, Madhurwada and a few other areas witnessed a mad rush.

At many stalls, people were seen jostling with each other, without maintaining the minimum distance and negotiating prices of the sea food with fishermen. Similarly, several chicken and mutton shops were yet to mark the circles for their customers to implement the social distancing norms.

‘Officials should act’

Expressing concern over the issue, a few citizens from Gajuwaka, 104 area reported the issue by posting pictures on social media platforms.

“Despite such a crisis, not many were seen wearing masks while coming to buy sea foods. The officials should ensure all markets and temporary stalls should have circles,” said N. Raja Rao from MVP Colony.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 12:33:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/social-distancing-goes-for-a-toss-at-meat-fish-stalls-in-vizag/article31384034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY