Social distancing goes for a toss at bus station

Social distancing went for a toss at the RTC bus station here on the second day after the government resumed the APSRTC intra-State bus services.

Ignoring all the basic norms, a number of passengers jostled to board a few number of buses at the Dwaraka Bus Station here on Friday. Not many were seen even covering their faces with masks. Many passengers were embarrassed and expressed displeasure with the situation during the COVID-19 crisis.

APSRTC Regional Manager, M.Y. Danam said that passengers were waiting at bus station to board buses going towards Srikakulam. When the buses arrived, several passengers rushed to board the buses even though they are all reserved.

“It happened only to just a couple of buses going towards Srikakulam on Friday. However, we made sure they maintain social distancing inside buses and wear masks. We also made announcements urging passengers to follow norms,” he added.