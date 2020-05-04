Social distancing goes for a toss as hundreds queue up at wine shops

Hundreds of people queued up from dawn before the liquor outlets as the State government run wine shops reopened after 40 days in Visakhapatnam the district. Ignoring social distancing norms, many people thronged the shops without even wearing a mask.

At areas like HB Colony, Kancharapalem, Peda Gantyada, Malkapuram, Pendurthy, Anakapalle and many other areas, people started to form queue lines since 8 a.m. though government clearly stated the shops would open at 11 a.m. At many stores, there was jostling and arguments, as people failed to maintain minimum distance between themselves.

The same situation prevailed continued till 7 p.m. A few rushed to the wine shops feeling that the shops would be closed within one or two days after reports of overcrowding.

“I came here at around 12 p.m. and purchased liquor at 1.10 pm. Hike in prices is not a problem now, but the crowd is a matter of concern. Better the government provide door delivery option by charging additional money,” said P. Sai Narayana, a student, who came to purchase liquor at Asilmetta.

The police and the excise officials who were already busy enforcing the lockdown situation in the COVID-19 crisis, were handed additional responsibility to control the long queue lines at various outlets.

“There is mad rush because the shops were opened after almost 40 days. We may see such crowds for two to three days after which the situation may become normal,” said a senior official from the Excise and Prohibition Department.

According to the officials, out of 313 retail outlets in the Visakhapatnam district, 275 outlets were opened on Monday as others are in containment zones.

Officials said that the government has increased the Additional Retail Excise Tax (ARET) component at flat rate per bottle on the issue price of liquor. For example, in case of IMFL/FL which is around ₹120 MRP, for 60/90 ml, the increase in price is ₹10, for 180 ml, the price increase is ₹20. Similarly for ₹750 ml, the price increase is ₹80. Price increase varies again for IMFL/Fl from ₹120 to ₹150 and further. Similarly, for 330 ml beer, the price increase is ₹20.

Meanwhile, residents of a few areas like H.B Colony, Seethammadhara and a few others were irked as the queue lines stretched in to the lanes creating trouble to the inmates of apartments.

“A number of people were standing throughout the day before our apartment. What’s concerning that none of them were maintaining social distancing and a few were spitting there. Moreover, the entry to our houses and apartments were completely blocked. The police should make sure that the queue lines do not reach the interior lanes and be limited to the main roads only,” said Ravi Kumar, a resident of Seethammadhara.

Members of the CPI (M) and a few other women organisations protested against the government’s decision of opening wine shops. Most of the daily wage earners, will exhaust their savings in purchasing liquor and their families will suffer, said CPI (M) State Secretariat Member Ch. Narasinga Rao.