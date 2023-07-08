ADVERTISEMENT

Sobha Naidu Smarak Excellence Award to be presented to Vedantam Ramalinga Sastry in Visakhapatnam

July 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Vedantam Ramalinga Sastry

Nataraj Music and Dance Academy’s (NMDA) two-day Satyabhama Yuva Nrithyotsav began at Kalabharati Auditorium here on Saturday. It is the ninth edition of the All India Classical Dance Festival series. Renowned danseuse Sobha Naidu had inaugurated the Nrithyotsav in 2012.

Artistes from Mayarani Pranavam School of Dance in Kerala performing Mohiniyattam at the Kalabharathi Auditorium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

After her demise, NMDA introduced the Sobha Naidu Smarak Excellence Award. This year, the award will be presented to Vedantam Ramalinga Sastry, the Principal of Siddhendra Yogi Kala Peetham at Kuchipudi and a Sangeet Natak Akademi recipient, for his exceptional contribution to music and theatre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US