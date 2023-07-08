Sobha Naidu Smarak Excellence Award to be presented to Vedantam Ramalinga Sastry in Visakhapatnam

July 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Nataraj Music and Dance Academy’s (NMDA) two-day Satyabhama Yuva Nrithyotsav began at Kalabharati Auditorium here on Saturday. It is the ninth edition of the All India Classical Dance Festival series. Renowned danseuse Sobha Naidu had inaugurated the Nrithyotsav in 2012.

After her demise, NMDA introduced the Sobha Naidu Smarak Excellence Award. This year, the award will be presented to Vedantam Ramalinga Sastry, the Principal of Siddhendra Yogi Kala Peetham at Kuchipudi and a Sangeet Natak Akademi recipient, for his exceptional contribution to music and theatre.

