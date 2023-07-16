Soaring prices of essential commodities burn holes in consumers’ pockets in Visakhapatnam

July 16, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Tomato is not the only commodity, the price of which has skyrocketed and burdened consumers in the last few months, but many essential commodities like rice, ginger, red gram and green chillies are on the list. Their prices have also increased. This is indirectly increasing the prices of food items in hotels and roadside eateries, which is putting a burden on people.

According to Visakhapatnam District Civil Supply Officer G. Suryaprakasa Rao, the prices have started increasing since February and March this year due to various reasons including increase in transport charges, increase in fuel prices and recession etc.

“A `fine variety’ rice was sold at ₹55 per kg in the city’s open market on July 15 compared to ₹44 per kg on the same day last year. Moreover, this situation is not limited to Visakhapatnam or Andhra Pradesh, the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing all over the country. People should adjust and not waste food,” Mr. Rao said.

On the other hand, Visakhapatnam Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, who held a series of meetings with wholesale rice and red gram traders to find a solution, finally directed them to reduce the prices as much as possible keeping in mind the burden on people, especially those who cannot afford it.

“Around 150 wholesale rice and 40 odd red gram traders voluntarily came forward to sell a kilo of fine variety rice at ₹46 (₹55 a kg in the open market) and red gram at ₹137 per kg (₹150 in open market). The facility will be available at two designated rythu bazaars (Seethammadhara and MVP Colony) and the traders’ outlets including Poorna Market in the city from July 15,” Mr. Rao said.

Anyone can buy the rice at the shops by registering their mobile number and name with the traders, and this supply can be continued till further instructions from the higher authorities, Mr. Rao added.

On the other hand, a citizen K. Gopala Rao said that a kg of ginger was being sold at ₹360-400 in the open market. Officials should keep a vigil on the traders and try to control the price, he said.

‘Reduce consumption’

“Reducing the consumption of expensive tomatoes, ginger and green chillies is the only option to control their demand. This is only possible with the mindset of people and their support to not buy products that are in high demand, and expensive,” an Economics professor of Andhra University said.