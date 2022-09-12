Visakhapatnam

Sniffer dog Rana passes away in Visakhapatnam

City police personnel have bid a tearful farewell to a sniffer canine Rana, which breathed its last here on Monday.

Rana, a Labrador Retriever, joined the police force as specialist tracker during the year 2009 and offered its services to the department till September 9, 2022. During the last 12 years, Rana had successfully assisted the police personnel, the dogs squad members remembered.

R.I (Admin) B. Sitaram, members of Dogs Squad and other staff paid floral tributes to ‘Rana’ before performing final rites. Rana’s other canine partners from the dog squad were also present at the solemn ceremony.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 11:26:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/sniffer-dog-rana-passes-away-in-visakhapatnam/article65883341.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY