Sniffer dog Rana passes away in Visakhapatnam

City police personnel pay floral tributes to the Labrador Retriever

City police personnel have bid a tearful farewell to a sniffer canine Rana, which breathed its last here on Monday.

Rana, a Labrador Retriever, joined the police force as specialist tracker during the year 2009 and offered its services to the department till September 9, 2022. During the last 12 years, Rana had successfully assisted the police personnel, the dogs squad members remembered.

R.I (Admin) B. Sitaram, members of Dogs Squad and other staff paid floral tributes to ‘Rana’ before performing final rites. Rana’s other canine partners from the dog squad were also present at the solemn ceremony.