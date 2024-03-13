GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SNF alumina conference held in Visakhapatnam, plant visit on March 14

March 13, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day alumina conference was organised by SNF Water Science began here on Wednesday. Nearly 40 delegates from various countries like UK, France, China and Australia, and the Indian cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru took part in the programme.

The objective of the programme was to spread awareness on polymers in alumina processing applications, and also discuss the challenges. There will be a visit of the SNF’s plant at Parawada in Anakapalli districts by delegate on Thursday, according to the SNF team on Wednesday.

