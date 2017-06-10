‘Snana Purnima’ ritual held

The idols of Lord Jajannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra were taken out from Jagannath temple on the premises of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj and given a holy bath on Friday as part of the annual ritual of Snana Purnima which falls on the full moon day of Jyestha month. The bathing ritual is a precursor to the Rath Yatra. In the evening the deities were adorned in Gajanana Besha (the elephant attire). Devotees in large numbers had darshan amidst chanting of mantras and singing of devotional songs. It was followed by prasad sevan. General secretary P. K. Biswal and president J. K. Nayak oversaw the arrangements.