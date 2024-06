In a shocking incident, a snake entered the scanning room at NTR Hospital in Anakapalli here on Saturday. As per the locals, a few patients who were in the scanning room saw the snake and raised alarm. The hospital staff rushed to the room and caught it. Patients and their attendants expressed displeasure over the maintenance of the hospital. The hospital higher authorities have learnt about the incident and instructed employees to take steps to ensure such incidents did not recur.