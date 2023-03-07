Smugglers used fake notes while purchasing ganja in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, say police

March 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Probably for the first time in the districts of Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Visakhapatnam, smugglers used fake currency for payment in a ganja smuggling case. The incident came to light after a couple of ganja smugglers tried to deposit money in their bank accounts in Anakapalli district.

As per the police, some days ago, two persons named Niranjan and Ramu had deposited around ₹74,000 in a bank account at Bilapudi village under Cheedikada police station limits. The bank officials found that out of the money, as much as ₹24,000 was consisted of fake counterfeit (48 x ₹500) notes. Based on the information from the bank authorities, the police have arrested Niranjan and Ramu.

Anakapalli police have registered a case and started further investigation. Apart from the ₹24,000 fake currency, the police have also recovered another ₹50,000 fake currency, in the denomination of ₹500 notes from the two accused.

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami, a special team led by Kothakota Police Station Circle Inspector Eliyas Mohammed was formed. Based on the clues given by Niranjan and Ramu, the special team had gone to Gudalur in Niligiris district of Tamil Nadu.

After a Herculean task and investigation in the interior village in Nilgiris district, which is also an elephant zone, the Anakapalli police arrested a person named Biju Mathews.

The police have learnt that Niranjan and Ramu, who worked as ganja transporters, had recently supplied 34 packets of ganja to Biju Mathews. After receiving the ganja at Lankelapalem area, Biju had given them ₹1.60 lakh in which around ₹74,000 was fake.

“As of now, we are unable to reveal more information like who has supplied the fake currency to Biju and how they have manufactured, since the case is under investigation,” said a senior police officer from Anakapalli. He also added that search is on for a few more accused in the case.