Smugglers escape after injuring policemen, 386 kg ganja seized from lorry after hot chase in Vizag

March 03, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/SRIKAKULAM

A ganja smuggling gang that injured three personnel of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) by ramming the lorry carrying the contraband into the team on patrolling duty near Nemali Narayanapuram in Srikakulam district on March 3 (Sunday) was intercepted by the police after a hot chase near Paradesipalem of Visakhapatnam.

Even as the gang members managed to escape, the police seized the lorry and around 386 kg ganja.

Anandapuram police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three SEB personnel including sub-inspector Prabhakar and two constables who were on patrolling duty tried to stop the lorry containing the contraband for checking near Nemali Narayanapuram in Palasa mandal of Srikakulam district. The police said the lorry driver rammed the vehicle into the cops. The three personnel with injuries were admitted to Palasa Government Hospital and later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Srikakulam.

The Srikakulam police alerted their Anandapuram counterpart and a police team was deputed at Bheemili X Road Junction. Noticing the police, the lorry driver sped up the vehicle. The police team gave the lorry a hot chase. The gang members fled after abandoning the vehicle near Paradesipalem.

The Anandapuram police found around 386 kg ganja stuffed in 13 bags in the lorry, said Anandapuram police station Sub-Inspector Shiva.

The police said that the vehicle was registered as a goods carrier in Rajasthan. A search has been launched to trace the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.