Smoke delays Bengaluru-Guwahati express at Simhachalam railway station

Passengers travelling by 12509 Bengaluru – Guwahati express were in for a shock when smoke entered the S-7 coach at Simhachalam railway station here on Saturday evening. The passengers rushed out of the coach and a passenger said that he had noticed fire coming from under the coach but it was put out by fire tenders.

No one was injured and the train left after a delay of about three hours. Sources in the railway however said that the smoke was due to brake binding and there was nothing to worry.