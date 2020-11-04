Smart meters: tenders submitted to judicial commission

Tenders for installation of smart meters to agricultural connections in APEPDCL have been submitted to the judicial commission for review. The government has decided to give free power to agricultural connections under the YSR Uchita Vyavasaya Vidyut Pathakam and also install smart meters to all agricultural services. Tenders are uploaded in www.judicialpreview.ap.

gov.in and the same will be available for public view up to November 11. If contractors, the general public and prospective bidders have any objection, should file their objections in the website.

CMD of APEPDCL Nagalakshmi said in a statement here on Tuesday that works with regard to smart meters will be taken up after the judicial approval.