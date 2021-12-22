Smart city corporation chairman refutes harassment charges

Visakhapatnam

22 December 2021 19:25 IST

‘There are 50 cheque bounce cases, some bank fraud cases and a Central Vigilance Commission case against Jagadeeswarudu’

Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Chairman G. Venkateswara Rao, popularly known as GV, has refuted the allegations made against him by Hayagriva Infratech Private Limited proprietor Jagadeeswarudu that he (GV) was harassing him.

Mr. Jagadeeswaradu had released a video, a few days ago, alleging that GV and some other YSR Congress Party leaders had obtained his signatures on blank papers and threatening to grab the lands in his possession.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said that there was no truth in the allegations made by Mr. Jagadeeswarudu. “As an auditor of the company (Hayagriva Infratech), I had worked for its development. He was my friend for 20 years and I had even arranged loans for him, when he said that he was in financial difficulties. He had also borrowed from different sources and is trying to cheat them on the plea that he had turned bankrupt,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao explained.

“On coming to know that he was indulging in financial irregularities, I resigned as auditor of the company during the financial year 2017-18. He had committed financial fraud during 2018-19. There are 50 cheque bounce cases, some bank fraud cases and a Central Vigilance Commission case against Mr. Jagadeeswarudu”.

Referring to the claims made by Mr. Jagadeeswarudu that he had sold part of the land, which was in the possession of the company, at Yendada, to clear the loans, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said if that was true, he should show the proof to whom the payments were made.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao allged that he has information that BJP leader ‘Sujana’ Choudhary was backing Mr. Jagadeeswarudu. He, however, said that he was yet to verify the facts. He said, “If Jagadeeswarudu’s allegations against me are true, he could have complained to the Police Commissioner. If, he can prove the charges, he made against me, I am ready for any punishment.”