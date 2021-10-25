Smart Cards dispatched up to March 31, says Deputy Transport Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Those who failed to receive should check the status on website’

The issue of Smart Cards, pertaining to DL (Driving Licence) and Registration Certificate (RC) for motor vehicles, the dispatch of which had been pending due to delays in supply of cards, has been completed till March 31, 2021.

Those who had issued DL and RC books, before March 31, 2021, and did not receive their Smart Cards, so far, can track the status of their smart cards by logging on to the website www.aprtacitizen.epragathi.org and proceeding to the ‘Track your smart card status’ window.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that the issuance of Smart Cards was stopped temporarily in July 2020 due to non-supply of smart cards by the private supplier. The supply of cards was restored in July this year, and printing of pending smart cards and their dispatch were started.

“In all 80,000 DL cards and 60,000 RC cards, pending till March 2021, have been printed and dispatched. The 5,000 DL and 5,000 RC cards, pending from April to May 31, 2021, have also been printed and would be dispatched through Speed Post within the next 15 days.

The cards pending from June 1, 2021, would be given after fresh supply of smart cards was received by the department.

‘Wrong address’

When his attention was brought to the complaints of non-receipt of smart cards by those who had applied one year ago, Mr. Raja Ratnam said: “As many as 2,000 DL cards and 3,000 RC cards, dispatched between July 2020 and February 2021, have been returned to the Transport Department by the Postal Department as the applicants had not given proper residential address in their applications.

“Such applicants can track the status of their smart card on the website, and after confirming its status, they can approach the RTA Office at Madhavadhara, VUDA Colony, along with their Aadhaar card and other proof of personal identity and collect their smart cards,” the DTC added.