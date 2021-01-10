Slum dwellers seek basic amenities

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 January 2021 00:45 IST

A huge rally was taken out by slum dwellers, under the aegis of Murikiwadala Nivasula Sankshema Sangham (MNSS) and Progressive Organisation of Women (POW), from Saraswathi Park to the GVMC here on Saturday demanding provision of basic amenities.

The participants said that the dream of slum dwellers of owning a roof over their heads has not been realised. Though the Master Plan for development of the city was prepared, there is no place in it for slums. They expressed surprise that though there were no septic latrines and drainage systems in the slums, the city has secured 100 marks in Swachh Survekshan.

They alleged that though GVMC was getting funds for development of slums it was not undertaking them. MEPMA funds were not being utilised. The AP Slum Development Act, 1956, and G.O.1048 and JNNURM and RAY schemes were not being implemented. They demanded identification and notification of the slums in addition to provision of various amenities as per the GOs. FBV founder and former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma, Writer’s Academy representative Ramana Murthy, VJF president Gantla Srinu Babu, advocate P. Appa Rao, leaders of various people’s organisations participated, according to Pragathisila Mahila Sangham leader M. Lakhsmi and MNSS leader K. Ravi.