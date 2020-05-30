Slow progress of works irks GVMC Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2020 23:15 IST

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress of works in the Waste to Energy plant, here in the city. She inspected the project works here on Saturday.

Ms. Srijana questioned the representatives over the delay of project works and said that the plant had not become operational even after the deadline passed. She asked them submit in written format if they need any other help and directed them speed up the works. Chief City Planner R.J. Vidyullatha and others were present.

Advertising

Advertising