November 03, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Visakhpatnam

A 20-year-old female sloth bear Divya passed away at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Thursday, according to a release.

Divya was born in 2003 at the city zoo. The cause of death was chronic renal failure as per the post-mortem report submitted by the veterinary assistant surgeon of the zoo. The average lifespan of the sloth bear in the wild is around 15-20 years. The zoo has two more sloth bears for display, according to Nandani Salaria, curator of IGZP.