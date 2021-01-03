Slight decline in cyber crimes in Visakhapatnam

Harish Gilai

353 cases registered in 2020 compared to 368 in 2019

Though Visakhapatnam city topped the State in registering most number of cyber crimes in 2020, but compared to 2019, there was a slight decline in the total cases by 4 %.

In the year 2020, the total number of cases registered in the city was 353, while in 2019 it was 368. Among the cases reported, social media frauds, e-mail hacking and fake websites have increased, while other cases have seen a decline.

According to the statistics from the cyber crime police, the number of social media frauds reported during 2020 was 54, while it was 45 in 2019. Similarly, online frauds like e-mail hacking and fake websites cases reported were 122 in 2020, as against 93 in 2019.

One Time Password (OTP) cases registered during 2020 were 47, as against 41 in 2019. As many as 26 Nigerian frauds, matrimonial frauds and lottery frauds were reported in 2020, as against 34 in 2019. Online marketing and pension frauds had reduced from 146 in 2019 to 106 in 2020.

Police said that people generally receive fake e-mails from unknown persons seeking money claiming that they are facing financial problems. The cyber crime police appealed to the public not to react to them. Police also urged citizens to check the authenticity of advertisements posted in these online sites. They also urged people not to send money to people without checking the equipment or vehicles they see in online sites.

“Internet usage was high due to the lockdown. Even elderly persons started using digital wallet platforms in place of currency. Anticipating spurt in cyber crime cases, e-Rakshabandhan was also organised. Fortunately, not many cases were reported,” said a senior police officer from the city.

Inspector of Police, Cyber Crimes police station, R.V.R.K Chowdhary, said that during the year 2020, property worth about ₹6.12 crore was lost, while in 2019, it was about ₹7.8 crore. Police concentrated on conducting awareness campaigns, both online and offline. Such programmes have really helped in reducing number of frauds, he said.

“Even educated people also becoming victims. Why will someone just give money as gift or lottery? Why will someone offer a job which is more than your educational qualification? People should think twice before responding to such fake messages and can approach police in case of any issue,” said Mr. Chowdhary.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, (Central Crime Station), Sravan Kumar, said that in December, the cyber crime police had started an initiative ‘Browse Safe- Be Safe.’

As part of the programme, awareness would be created about fake social media accounts among teens and young adults through videos and other social media platforms, about safe browsing and how to protect them from cyber stalking, safely utilising services of banks, he said. “Meetings will be conducted in colleges, institutions, government offices, apartments/group houses/ gated community associations,” he added.