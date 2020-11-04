Skit on ‘Vigilant India’ marks conclusion of Vigilance Week

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 November 2020 00:58 IST

Ill-effects of indulging in corrupt practices portrayed

The Divisional Cultural Association of Waltair Division presented a skit ‘Vigilant India’ to mark the conclusion of the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations. The cultural team drove home the point with their brilliant performance in narrating the theme and showcasing their talent. The ill-effects of indulging in corrupt practices on the personal and social life of a government servant was portrayed. The skit also narrated how the COVID-19 pandemic affected humans and the need to control it by adopting health protocol. Corruption has no limits and was even more dangerous than the novel coronavirus.

During the week-long even, banners and posters were displayed at railway stations, at various units and public interface areas to create awareness among the public. Audio jingles on vigilance awareness were played at stations through the public address systems, video clips were played on CCTVs and awareness drives were conducted.

Advertising

Advertising

The other events included: webinar, essay writing, debate and drawing competitions were conducted among the employees.

DRM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the cultural team for its skit.

ADRM (infra) Akshay Saxena, ADRM (operations) P. Ramachandra Rao and senior DPO K.S.N. Raju were present.