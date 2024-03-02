Skill development training programme begins in Gandhigram

March 02, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Ship Building (CEMS), Visakhapatnam, jointly organised a skill development training programme for unemployed youth. The first course on Inventory Controller in warehouses, with an all-female batch of 25 trainees belonging to the BPL category, commenced.

Port Deputy Chairman Mr. Durgesh Kumar Dubey inaugurated the programmee at Gandhigram, Scindia on March 1 (Friday), according to a press release on Saturday. Mr. Dubey said that the port is sponsoring seven skill development courses — Courier Supervisor Operations, Warehouse Executive, Warehouse Picker, Inventory Controller, CNC Operator- Vertical Machining Centre, MMAW SWAM Welder and Assistant Electrician, covering 175 beneficiaries under its corporate social responsibility. It funded ₹25 lakh in 2022-23 financial year and ₹64.38 lakh in the present fiscal, he added.

“The Port proposes to establish a dedicated Skill Development Centre in association with CEMS. Sponsorship will be utilised by CEMS for providing training on the above courses,” Mr. Dubey said.

