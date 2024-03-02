ADVERTISEMENT

Skill development training programme begins in Gandhigram

March 02, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Ship Building (CEMS), Visakhapatnam, jointly organised a skill development training programme for unemployed youth. The first course on Inventory Controller in warehouses, with an all-female batch of 25 trainees belonging to the BPL category, commenced.

Port Deputy Chairman Mr. Durgesh Kumar Dubey inaugurated the programmee at Gandhigram, Scindia on March 1 (Friday), according to a press release on Saturday. Mr. Dubey said that the port is sponsoring seven skill development courses — Courier Supervisor Operations, Warehouse Executive, Warehouse Picker, Inventory Controller, CNC Operator- Vertical Machining Centre, MMAW SWAM Welder and Assistant Electrician, covering 175 beneficiaries under its corporate social responsibility. It funded ₹25 lakh in 2022-23 financial year and ₹64.38 lakh in the present fiscal, he added.

“The Port proposes to establish a dedicated Skill Development Centre in association with CEMS. Sponsorship will be utilised by CEMS for providing training on the above courses,” Mr. Dubey said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US