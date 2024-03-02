GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Skill development training programme begins in Gandhigram

March 02, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Ship Building (CEMS), Visakhapatnam, jointly organised a skill development training programme for unemployed youth. The first course on Inventory Controller in warehouses, with an all-female batch of 25 trainees belonging to the BPL category, commenced.

Port Deputy Chairman Mr. Durgesh Kumar Dubey inaugurated the programmee at Gandhigram, Scindia on March 1 (Friday), according to a press release on Saturday. Mr. Dubey said that the port is sponsoring seven skill development courses — Courier Supervisor Operations, Warehouse Executive, Warehouse Picker, Inventory Controller, CNC Operator- Vertical Machining Centre, MMAW SWAM Welder and Assistant Electrician, covering 175 beneficiaries under its corporate social responsibility. It funded ₹25 lakh in 2022-23 financial year and ₹64.38 lakh in the present fiscal, he added.

“The Port proposes to establish a dedicated Skill Development Centre in association with CEMS. Sponsorship will be utilised by CEMS for providing training on the above courses,” Mr. Dubey said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.