ADVERTISEMENT

Skill Development programme on Solar Energy begins

February 26, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The five-day advanced entrepreneurship skill development programme on ‘Solar Energy and Photovoltaic PV Systems’ organised by the Andhra University Incubation Council, began here on Monday.

The programme was held at the American Corner, South Campus, with a total of twenty entrepreneurs and students, interested in solar energy technologies in attendance. The National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) sponsored the event.

NI-MSME Director General Gloria Swarupa, who served as the chief guest of the event, said that with vast potential and numerous benefits, solar power is not just an alternative but a central component of the country’s energy future. She also interacted with the entrepreneurs attending the programme and said that 54% of the country’s population is formed of the youth, but it ranks 43 in the Global Innovation Index.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US