Skill Development programme on Solar Energy begins

February 26, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The five-day advanced entrepreneurship skill development programme on ‘Solar Energy and Photovoltaic PV Systems’ organised by the Andhra University Incubation Council, began here on Monday.

The programme was held at the American Corner, South Campus, with a total of twenty entrepreneurs and students, interested in solar energy technologies in attendance. The National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) sponsored the event.

NI-MSME Director General Gloria Swarupa, who served as the chief guest of the event, said that with vast potential and numerous benefits, solar power is not just an alternative but a central component of the country’s energy future. She also interacted with the entrepreneurs attending the programme and said that 54% of the country’s population is formed of the youth, but it ranks 43 in the Global Innovation Index.

