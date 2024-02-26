GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Skill Development programme on Solar Energy begins

February 26, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The five-day advanced entrepreneurship skill development programme on ‘Solar Energy and Photovoltaic PV Systems’ organised by the Andhra University Incubation Council, began here on Monday.

The programme was held at the American Corner, South Campus, with a total of twenty entrepreneurs and students, interested in solar energy technologies in attendance. The National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) sponsored the event.

NI-MSME Director General Gloria Swarupa, who served as the chief guest of the event, said that with vast potential and numerous benefits, solar power is not just an alternative but a central component of the country’s energy future. She also interacted with the entrepreneurs attending the programme and said that 54% of the country’s population is formed of the youth, but it ranks 43 in the Global Innovation Index.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.