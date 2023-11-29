Skill Development Institute to be shifted to Dwaraka Bus Station complex in Visakhapatnam

November 29, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Skill Development Institute (SDI) which is being run in a building at Mudasarlova is going to be shifted to Dwaraka Bus Station building on a temporary basis. The authorities have started arrangements for shifting the campus.

The move comes in a few days after the State Government has started initiating steps to shift departments of the State Government to conduct review meetings in Visakhapatnam for the development of the region. Recently, a committee appointed by the government has selected five places to set up office of Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) department in Visakhapatnam, which includes SDI at Mudasarlova. The other four were Ramnagar Shopping Complex, New Schopping Complex at MVP Colony, Kalyanamandapam at Chinnamushidiwada and Office Square Building at VMRDA Building.

The building in which SDI was functioning at Mudasarlova belongs to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

The existing SDI is being run by the State Government as well as the Union Government supported by the oil companies . Since its setting up during the year 2017, the SDI has trained thousands of students and the youth, especially from the rural background, in various career oriented programmes.

The building at the Dwaraka Bus Complex is being renovated by the authorities. Fresh paints are being given, while blocks are being prepared for the staff.

It was learnt that the SDI will be paying around ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh per month as rent for its new building block.