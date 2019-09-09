Visakhapatnam

‘Skill Connect’ drive today

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will organise a ‘Skill Connect’ drive at M.V.R. Degree College at Gajuwaka on Monday.

Eligibility criteria

Giving details about the eligibility criteria, APSSDC Skill Development Officer (Visakhapatnam) T. Chamundeswari said that youngsters who had completed SSC, Intermediate, degree in chemistry, MSC programmes in organic, analytical and microbiology can take part in the drive.

The candidates need to come to the venue with their bio-data, Aadhaar cards and original academic credentials. They can get themselves registered by visting www.apssdc.in. For details, dial 9010023033 or 9866595068.

