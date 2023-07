July 02, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Parts of a human skeleton were found in an isolated place under the Steel Plant Police Station limits here on Saturday evening. A few locals found them and informed the police. As per Inspector of the Steel Plant Police Station Srinivasa Rao, a case of suspicious death was registered. It could be a skeleton of a male and it was sent to forensic lab for further investigation, he said, adding that the list of missing cases was also being checked.