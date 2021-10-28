Skating: Pranavi, Narayana win two gold medals, one silver

M. Pranavi and N. Mokghagnya Narayana put up a creditable show in the Visakhapatnam district-level artistic skating championship by winning two gold and a silver medal in the 7-9 years age group category and made it to the State meet where the Andhra Pradesh team will be picked, based on the performances for the forthcoming 59th Nationals.

Pranavi and Mokshagnya, coached by Chitti Babu and P. Satyanarayana of Club Shivaji Park Skating Association, won gold each in pair dance and show group events and a silver in the pair skating event.

District level Artistic skating competition was held At Shivaji Park, MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam