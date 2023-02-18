ADVERTISEMENT

Skater from Andhra Pradesh finishes third in inter-university roller skating tournament in Visakhapatnam

February 18, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

G. Venkata Pardhu from Andhra Pradesh finished third in All India Inter-University Roller Sports Championship hosted by Andhra University Sports Board, Visakhapatnam. The event was organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India.

He represented the Lovely Professional University (LPU) of Punjab. He reached 100 metres in 11 seconds on the skating road.

Sandhu Gurkeerat Singh from LPU and Tejas Ramesh from VT University, Belgavi, in Karnataka finished first and second respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Skaters from various universities participated in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US