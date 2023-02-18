Skater from Andhra Pradesh finishes third in inter-university roller skating tournament in Visakhapatnam

February 18, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

G. Venkata Pardhu from Andhra Pradesh finished third in All India Inter-University Roller Sports Championship hosted by Andhra University Sports Board, Visakhapatnam. The event was organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India.

He represented the Lovely Professional University (LPU) of Punjab. He reached 100 metres in 11 seconds on the skating road.

Sandhu Gurkeerat Singh from LPU and Tejas Ramesh from VT University, Belgavi, in Karnataka finished first and second respectively.

Skaters from various universities participated in the tournament.