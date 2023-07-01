ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth anniversary of GST celebrated in Visakhapatnam

July 01, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Central GST Visakhapatnam zone on Saturday celebrated the sixth anniversary of GST at the Custom House here. The Central Tax & Customs Chief Commissioner Sanjay Pant elaborated on various trade-friendly initiatives taken by the department to implement GST.

Mr. Pant said that the GST implementation is still in a rudimentary stage and will take time to reach its maximum potential.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge justice K. Manmadha Rao, participating as the chief guest, shared some nostalgic moments with the officers of the department.

The Visakhapatnam GST Commissionerate Principal Commissioner R. Sriram and Directorate General of GST Intelligence principal commissioner M.R.R. Reddy spoke on the occasion.

Taxpaying entities were honoured for their fair practices in paying tax.

CONNECT WITH US