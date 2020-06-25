Six youth booked for ‘assaulting’ rowdy-sheeter

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 June 2020 23:07 IST

All the accused are absconding, say police

The police on Thursday booked six youths on charges of assaulting a rowdy-sheeter with iron rods in broad daylight, in Ramachandra Nagar area under the IV Town police station limits on June 23.

The accused reportedly chased the rowdy-sheeter, identified as P. Rupesh, on bikes and three children suffered injuries in the melee.

CCTV footage

According to IV Town police station SI P. Surya Narayana, one Rakesh alias Rakhi from Dondaparthy, along with Murali Krishna, Mahesh, Kishore and two others, chased Rupesh. the onlookers alerted the police by dialling the ‘100’ helpline. Basing on the evidence gathered from CCTV footage, the police registered cases.

Police said Rakhi was reportedly spreading rumours that Rupesh was a thief. An irked Rupesh allegedly threatened Rakhi with dire consequences on June 22. The next day, Rakhi, along with his gang, allegedly tried to assault Rupesh, but he escaped.

Police said all the accused and the victim are below 30 years of age and the gang is absconding. Teams have been formed to nab the accused.