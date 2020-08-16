VISAKHAPATNAM

16 August 2020 23:03 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, is conducting a six-week yoga trainer programme from August 20 under the supervision of head of the department K. Ramesh Babu.

According to the officials, practical classes will be held in the Department campus (Yoga village) and theory classes will be conducted online. Minimum qualification to join the course is 10+2.

During the course, basics of yoga theory, human body, food and nutrients and yoga techniques, which boost up immune system of the body, would be taught. Enrolment is limited and for further details contact: 0891-2566640 / 8008486999.