Visakhapatnam

Six-week yoga trainer programme from August 20

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, is conducting a six-week yoga trainer programme from August 20 under the supervision of head of the department K. Ramesh Babu.

According to the officials, practical classes will be held in the Department campus (Yoga village) and theory classes will be conducted online. Minimum qualification to join the course is 10+2.

During the course, basics of yoga theory, human body, food and nutrients and yoga techniques, which boost up immune system of the body, would be taught. Enrolment is limited and for further details contact: 0891-2566640 / 8008486999.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2020 11:03:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/six-week-yoga-trainer-programme-from-august-20/article32369775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story