Six visually challenged students receive AI eyewear in Visakhapatnam

Vision-Aid India rehabilitated over one lakh visually challenged across the country in 20 years, says president

Published - June 15, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Six visually challenged students of Visakha Women’s College were distributed artificial intelligence eyewears, during the 20th anniversary of Vision-Aid India (VAI), a permanent project of Rotary Club Waltair (RCW), at Golden Jubilee Hall of Dr. L. Bullayya College, here on Saturday.

M.S. Raju, chairman emeritus and former president of the VAI, was also felicitated on the occasion.

RCW president Samuel Ben Victor said that the artificial intelligence eyewears were their club initiative with the support of VAI.

VAI president Dr. Col. Sitaram said that June 15, 2024 marked a key milestone for them for rehabilitating over one lakh visually challenged across the country in its 20 years of journey. It had a vision to achieve another one lakh in the next three years, he said.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the programme, Col. Sitaram said that their society provides essential services to the visually impaired, including low vision screening, assistive devices, and orientation and mobility training programmes. It also offers 12 different streams of education programmes in which visually impaired learners receive tailored and customised mentoring in a range of skills that significantly improve both literacy and employability.

“We have thousands of success stories of the visually impaired, who were benefited from the VAI across the country. The VAI’s journey began by its founding chairman M.S. Raju, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, who worked closely with RCW under the leadership of Avasarala Srinivas in laying the foundation stone in 2004,” Dr. Col. Sitaram, who is a retired cardiologist from the Ministry of Defence, said.

