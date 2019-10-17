Six students injured as lorry hits school bus

Six students sustained minor injuries when a private school bus was hit by a lorry at Y-Junction in Payakaraopeta on Wednesday morning.

According to Payakaraopeta police, the bus with 40 students on board was going to Payakaraopeta town from Tuni. At around 8.30 a.m. when the bus driver was negotiating with a turn, a Tuni-bound lorry from Anakkapalle hit the bus.

Six students suffered minor injuries as the glass window of the bus shattered under the impact of the collision.

First-aid administered

First-aid was administered to the injured students at a hospital at Payakaraopeta before they were shifted to Tuni. They are out of danger now, the police said.

The lorry driver has been taken into police custody.