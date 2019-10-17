Visakhapatnam

Six students injured as lorry hits school bus

more-in

Truck driver taken into custory, say police

Six students sustained minor injuries when a private school bus was hit by a lorry at Y-Junction in Payakaraopeta on Wednesday morning.

According to Payakaraopeta police, the bus with 40 students on board was going to Payakaraopeta town from Tuni. At around 8.30 a.m. when the bus driver was negotiating with a turn, a Tuni-bound lorry from Anakkapalle hit the bus.

Six students suffered minor injuries as the glass window of the bus shattered under the impact of the collision.

First-aid administered

First-aid was administered to the injured students at a hospital at Payakaraopeta before they were shifted to Tuni. They are out of danger now, the police said.

The lorry driver has been taken into police custody.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 9:06:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/six-students-injured-as-lorry-hits-school-bus/article29719966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY