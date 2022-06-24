Six persons, including a woman, arrested in realtor’s kidnapping case in Visakhapatnam

PM Palem Police arrested six persons, including a woman, in connection with the realtor Pasi Rama Krishna alleged kidnapping case here on Friday.

The arrested were identified as Kola Venkata Hemanth Kumar (27) of Bheemunipatnam mandal, Sayyed Rehan alias Munna (27), K Pavan Raj Kumar alias Pavan (22) and P. Kiran (19) all from PM Palem, A Madhusudhan Rao alias Madhu (23) of Rushikonda and S Subha Lakshmi (48) of Visalakshi Nagar.

Addressing a press conference, Assistant Commissioner of Police, R.V.S.N. Murthy said that the realtor Rama Krishna and the main accused Hemanth Kumar are well known to each other. Hemanth had hatched a plan to kidnap Rama Krishna allegedly to extort money, for which he approached A. Madhusudhan Rao and offered him ₹50 lakh. Madhusudhan Rao arranged his associates Rehan, Pavan Raj Kumar and P. Kiran for the execution of the kidnapping.

On June 3, Hemanth had informed the victim that the owner of an IT company has a site at Rushikonda and he would like to give the site for construction of villas. On June 20, Hemanth had asked Rama Krishna to come to a guest house in Rushikonda for negotiations with site owner and for verification of documents. Hemanth had engaged a car on rent and placed it at the guest house. When Rama Krishna reached the spot, the accused bound him and shifted him in the car.

When the driver of car objected, they threatened to kill him and forcibly made him to drive. The accused took Rama Krishna to Padmanabham mandal. The accused then threatened the victim and demanded that he arrange ₹1 crore immediately.

In the meanwhile, owner of the guest house noticed the incident in the CCTV, and he immediately alerted the PM Palem police. Quickly swinging into action, the police identified the car number and obtained the cell number of the car driver and contacted the driver.

Expecting action from police, all the accused escaped from the place and at the same time the driver and Rama Krishna also escaped.

Hemanth forcibly took the car from the car driver Ravi and escaped from the spot. On June 21, all the five accused along with another woman Subba Lakshmi left for Alluri Sitharamaraju district anticipating police action.

Inspector of PM Palem police station, A Ravi Kumar alerted S.Kota Police. When S.Kota police tried to stop the car, Hemanth allegedly tried to hit the policemen with the car and escaped towards Vizianagaram district. Later, acting on a tip-off, PM Police arrested the accused and sent them in judicial remand.

Mr. Murthy also said that a case has been registered against the accused for committing theft of the car. Further, cases were booked by S.Kota Police ad Gantyada Police for rash driving and destroying public property.