Six persons arrested in 10 cases

Booty recovered from the accused, say police

The city police arrested six persons, who were allegedly involved in various cases in the city.

In one case, the city police (crime wing) on Friday arrested two youth, who were allegedly involved in nine cases at various places under Gajuwaka and Duvvada police station limits.

The arrested were identified as M. Venkatesh (29) and P. Chandrasekhar (25), both residents of Sundarayya Colony, Gajuwaka,

Among the nine cases, six were reported in Gajuwaka police station limits and three from Duvvada area. Among the nine, eight offences occurred between April 19 and June 17. The accused had committed six house break-ins either in locked houses or when the inmates were sleeping, while three other crimes pertain to two-wheeler thefts.

Based on the complaints, police have registered cases and formed special teams to nab the culprits. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the two accused and recovered 143 grams gold ornaments, three motorcycles, all worth ₹4.27 lakh. Police said that nearly 98% of the property stolen in the nine cases was recovered.

In another case, the police on Friday arrested four persons, G. Simhachalam (27), Ch. Raju (27), K. Siva (28) and receiver B. Manikanta (26), who allegedly snatched gold ornaments worth ₹75,000 from an elderly couple at Gajuwaka on June 16.