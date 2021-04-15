Six of a family found murdered in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM:

The victims included a 67-year-old man, three women and two children.

Six members of a family were reportedly murdered by a person belonging to another family at Juttada in Pendurthi mandal on the outskirts of the city around midnight on Wednesday.

The accused B. Appalaraju and his family were said to have family disputes for some time. The police have taken the accused into custody. The victims included a 67-year-old man, three women and two children.

Commissioner of Police, Manish Kumar Sinha visited the scene of offence. He has also formed a special team to investigate into the case. Further details are awaited.

