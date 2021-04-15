Visakhapatnam

Six of a family found murdered in Visakhapatnam

Six members of a family were reportedly murdered by a person belonging to another family at Juttada in Pendurthi mandal on the outskirts of the city around midnight on Wednesday.

The accused B. Appalaraju and his family were said to have family disputes for some time. The police have taken the accused into custody. The victims included a 67-year-old man, three women and two children.

Commissioner of Police, Manish Kumar Sinha visited the scene of offence. He has also formed a special team to investigate into the case. Further details are awaited.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 1:12:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/six-of-a-family-found-murdered-in-visakhapatnam/article34323979.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY