Six more persons succumb to virus, toll increases to 132

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 August 2020 23:05 IST

961 new cases take tally to 19,905 in the district

The district COVID-19 tally is inching towards the 20,000 mark, with 961 new positive cases being reported, taking the cumulative total to 19,905 here on Sunday. Six more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 132.

On the brighter side, as many as 1,211 persons have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres on Sunday.

The total number of active cases and discharged patients is 7,412 and 12,361 respectively, as per the district COVID-19 bulletin.

According to the Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, very active clusters are 149.

The number of active and dormant clusters is 243 and 459 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, people can contact the Control Room on 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.