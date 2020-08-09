Visakhapatnam

Six more persons succumb to virus, toll increases to 132

Sample being collected from a woman at the Government ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Sample being collected from a woman at the Government ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The district COVID-19 tally is inching towards the 20,000 mark, with 961 new positive cases being reported, taking the cumulative total to 19,905 here on Sunday. Six more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 132.

On the brighter side, as many as 1,211 persons have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres on Sunday.

The total number of active cases and discharged patients is 7,412 and 12,361 respectively, as per the district COVID-19 bulletin.

According to the Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, P.V Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 851. Among them, very active clusters are 149.

The number of active and dormant clusters is 243 and 459 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

For information regarding tests in Visakhapatnam, people can contact the Control Room on 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.

