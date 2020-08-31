Six more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll goes up to 258

434 new cases take district tally to 37,106; 478 patients recover

As many as 434 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the cumulative tally to 37,106 here in the district.

Six more persons succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 258.

What gives a respite to Health Department officials is that the number of discharges have crossed 30,000-mark in the district, after 478 more persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. With the new recoveries, the total number of persons recovered from the virus is 30,337, which is almost 81% of the total cases.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases as on Monday are 6,511.

Among the 738 clusters, 49 are very active and 60 are active. As many as 629 clusters are dormant. It may be recalled that 171 clusters have already been denotified, said Special Officer for COVID-19 & Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar.

The number of cases saw a very drastic increase during August in the district. Compared to the previous month, the cases were more than 2.5 times higher in August.

By the end of June, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district was 900 with five deaths. By July 31, the district ended up with 11,177 cases and the death toll rose to 91. By August 31, the total cases increased to 37,106 and the death toll rose to 258.

As per the COVID-19 health bulletin, district saw 10,277 cases and 86 deaths in July, which indicates that on an average, over 330 new cases were reported every day in the month.

However from August 1 to 31, the number of cases reported in the district is 25,929 and 167 persons died due to the virus. This indicates that on an average, 836 new cases were reported every day and at least five persons died. The district also reported more than 1,000 cases everyday five times in August. Health officials say that the number of cases could increase even more in September and October.