Six more deaths take toll closer to the 300-mark

Visakhapatnam district reported 426 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tally to 42,330. The district also witnessed six more deaths taking the death toll to 299.
As many as 536 persons, who were undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and at home quarantine, recovered, said the officials.
With the new cases, the number of active cases in the district is 5,649 and discharged/recovered is 36,382.
Meanwhile, the number of very active clusters rose to 116 on Tuesday from 61 on Monday. Very active clusters are those which reported a case in the last four days.
According to COVID-19 Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, among the 717 clusters, 116 are very active, 52 are active and 549 are dormant. Already 192 clusters were denotified.
