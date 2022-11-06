Visakhapatnam

Six-month externment notice issued to rowdy-sheeter

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth issued an externment notice to a rowdy sheeter from the West sub-division on Saturday.

B. Srinu (33) was allegedly involved in 10 cases reported from the Gopalapatnam and Pendurthi police station limits. A rowdy sheet and a suspect sheet have been opened against me. The police have observed that there might be a threat to some people as well as property due to Srinu being in the city. Keeping this in view, the police have asked the rowdy-sheeter to leave the city for six months.

This is the second such case when a rowdy sheeter has been asked to leave the city. A few days ago, 19-year-old rowdy-sheeter P. Ganesh from PM Palem was served an externment notice by the police.


